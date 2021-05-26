EU seeks big penalties in suit over AstraZeneca deliveries

BRUSSELS (AP) — Lawyers for the European Union have accused vaccine producer AstraZeneca in a Brussels court of diverting doses to other nations when it had promised them for urgent delivery to the 27 member countries. AstraZeneca’s contract with the EU’s executive arm foresaw an initial 300 million doses being distributed with an option for another 100 million. The doses were expected to be delivered throughout 2021. A lawyer for the Anglo-Swedish drugmaker said Wednesday that about 60 million have been delivered so far. While the bloc insists AstraZeneca has breached its contractual obligations, the company says it has fully complied with the agreement, arguing that vaccines are difficult to manufacture.