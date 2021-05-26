Ethiopia says 22 regional officials killed by Tigray rebels

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Ethiopia’s government says rebels have killed 22 officials of the war-hit Tigray region’s interim administration. It says an additional 20 interim officials have been “kidnapped” by forces loyal to the Tigrayan People’s Liberation Front, which ruled the region until it was toppled by an offensive ordered by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed in November. The statement issued Wednesday on Twitter says a further four officials have been “wounded and hospitalized.”