DHS: Over 7,000 have died from COVID-19 in Wisconsin

(WAOW) — Even though reports of new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and death continue to decline, Wisconsin has hit another pandemic milestone.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS), over 7,000 people have now died from the virus in the state. This comes after the state adds five deaths on Wednesday.

It took 110 of days to add 1,000 cases as DHS, which is a significant slow down. Previously, it took only 30 days to go from 5,000 to 6,000 deaths.

The seven-day average for daily reports of COVID-19 deaths is now four deaths. During the height of the pandemic, the seven-day average was as many as 61.

Still, COVID-19 deaths only account for 1.1% of all confirmed cases in the state throughout the pandemic. As of Tuesday, DHS reports a total of 608,959 cases, of which only 5,781 remain active.

At this point, over 47% of Wisconsin residents have gotten at least one COVID-19 vaccine and over 41% are fully vaccinated against the virus.