Court orders Royal Dutch Shell to cut net emissions by 45%

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A Dutch court has ordered Royal Dutch Shell to cut its carbon emissions by net 45% by 2030 compared to 2019 levels in a landmark case brought by climate activist groups. The ruling Wednesday by The Hague District Court could set a precedent for similar cases against polluting multinationals around the world. The court ruled that the Anglo-Dutch energy giant has a duty of care to reduce emissions and that its current reduction plans are not concrete enough. Shell says it expects to appeal the decision. The case is the latest in a string of legal challenges filed around the world by climate activists, but it is believed to be the first targeting a multinational company.