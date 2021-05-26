Combating child hunger in summer months

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- "A lot of people have found themselves in this situation for the very first time in their lives," says Megan Schreiber, who recognizes people have struggled to provide food for their children, saying she sees it a lot as director of the United Way's 211 program.



As families transition out of the school routine, some will need to find options to feed their kids.



"With childhood development, one of the most important building blocks is proper nutrition. If you get them started on proper nutrition, they're going to do better in school, they're going to have better attention," Schreiber said.



Recently, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services said it's launching a new program called "Pre-6 Pandemic EBT," giving "food benefits" to families on the FoodShare plan with children 6 years old or younger and not yet in school.



The benefits vary by region, based on whether the majority of schools had mostly distance learning or hybrid learning over a certain time span.



That's giving families help that may have needed it during the school year, and FoodShare director Rebecca McAtee says they're in the process of putting together a similar plan for the summer months. She says more information on that will be coming soon.



As for the United Way, Schreiber says they can be a resource for anyone in need of help, no age restrictions.



"We're here to help spread information and community resources and make sure that everyone that calls us gets in touch with someone that can help them."

More details on the Pre-6 Pandemic EBT program can be found here and information about the United Way's 211 program can be found here.