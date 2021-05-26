Clean-up begins after Tuesday storm

WISCONSIN, (WAOW)-- There are still clean-up efforts under way after storms rolled through North Central Wisconsin on Tuesday.

Crews have been hard at work carefully removing fallen trees from people's homes, roadways, or yards and restoring power to those still in the dark.

Gusty winds and trees down left many in the area without power, some even overnight. The lightning also made things dangerous for crews and worsened the already inconvenient power outages.

While most power is back on, a Wisconsin Public Service Representative said crews have been working around the clock to restore any outages.

"When we do start to see outages happen, whether they be from a severe weather situation or just during the course of a normal day, our crews do respond as safely and as quickly as they can to address those outages and restore service to our customers who have been impacted," Senior Communications Specialist for WPS Matthew Cullen said.

Nearly all power outages are restored, and WPS told News 9 they hope to have all the power back on by the end of day Wednesday.