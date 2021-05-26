Bucks to increase fan capacity for playoffs

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WAOW) - Bucks fans can expect more tickets and more seats available through the end of their playoff run.

Starting Thursday morning at 10 a.m., the Milwaukee Bucks will offer increased capacity of up to 16,500 fans at the Fiserv Forum in time for the potential June 1st playoff game 5 and beyond.

Previously, the Forum could only hold 9,100 fans during playoffs.

The Bucks also announce that seating will no longer be restricted to pods or staggered, though fans will still be required to wear masks while inside (with exceptions for eating and drinking).

Doors will open one hour prior to tipoff.