Blinken arrives in Egypt to shore up Gaza cease-fire efforts

CAIRO (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has arrived in Egypt on the next leg of a diplomatic mission aimed at shoring up a cease-fire that ended an 11-day war between Israel and Hamas. Blinken was scheduled to hold talks Wednesday with Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi, Foreign Minister Sameh Shukry and the country’s chief spy Abbas Kamel. Blinken wrapped up extensive talks with Israeli and Palestinian leaders, and is scheduled to travel to Amman, Jordan late Wednesday to meet with the Jordanian king and other officials.