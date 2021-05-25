Thunderstorms today, then a cooler trend

The weather will remain Summer-like with scattered storms for today but cooler weather is on the way. There is even a chance of frost last this week.

Today: A mix of sun and clouds, breezy, and warm with an 80% chance of scattered showers and t-storms. (one round likely around midday and another possible toward evening)

High: 81 Wind: SW 10-20

Tonight: Any storms ending early, then partly cloudy to clear.

Low: 56 Wind: West 10-15

Wednesday: Sunny to partly cloudy and cooler.

High: 68 Wind: NW 10-20, diminishing later in the afternoon

Conditions will be warmer than normal once again for today with highs in the low 80s. A couple of rounds of thunderstorms could also drift through Northcentral Wisconsin. The first round is likely around late morning through early afternoon. During this time, there might be some heavy downpours and brief gusty wind but the threat of severe weather is not too high. The sun might break out around mid-afternoon before another round of thunderstorms is possible around late afternoon and early evening. If the second round of storms develops, there will be a high chance of strong wind and hail. It will be a breezy day as well with a southwest wind around 10 to 20 mph.

Skies will clear out tonight and we should experience a fair amount of sunshine on Wednesday. It will be cooler as well with highs in the mid to upper 60s. The cooler trend will then continue on Thursday and Friday with highs only in the 50s. In addition, a low pressure system moving through the Midwest will be close enough to our area to bring clouds and rain by midday Thursday, which will linger in our area through about midday Friday. The highest chance of heavier rain during this time period will be around Wausau or farther south.

Skies will clear out Friday night and this could lead to patchy frost Saturday morning. The touch of frost will be most likely in traditional cold spots in rural areas and the cranberry bogs. Otherwise, conditions will improve over the weekend. We should have plenty of sun on Saturday with high temps in the mid to upper 60s. On Sunday the mercury will top out around 70. For Memorial Day we should have highs in the low 70s. After a dry day on Saturday, there is a small chance of some widely scattered showers or storms on Sunday and Monday.

Pollen Count Yesterday May 24th, 23, Tree Pollen (moderate)

Have an fine Tuesday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 25-May-2021

On this date in weather history: 1987 - Thunderstorms spawned fifteen tornadoes in West Texas. One thunderstorm spawned a powerful tornado near Gruver, TX, along with golf ball size hail and 75 mph winds. A man on a boat on Lake Bistineau in northwest Louisiana was struck and killed by lightning, while the other three persons in the boat were unharmed. The man reportedly stood up in the boat and asked to be struck by lightning. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)