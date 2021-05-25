Special Weather Statement issued May 25 at 9:29PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

At 928 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong

thunderstorms from Babcock and Wisconsin Rapids, east to Bancroft,

Blaine, Waupaca and Weyauwega, moving east at 40 mph.

Winds to around 40 mph will be possible with these storms and

torrential rainfall with rainfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour.

Locations impacted include…

Wisconsin Rapids, Waupaca, New London, Whiting, Amherst, Pittsville,

Fremont, Hartman Creek State Park and Babcock.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.