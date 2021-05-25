Special Weather Statement issued May 25 at 8:31AM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

Special Weather Statement issued May 25 at 8:31AM CDT by NWS Green Bay WINew
A cluster of thunderstorms extended from near Medford to north of
La Crosse this morning. The thunderstorms were moving to the
northeast near 40 mph.
The thunderstorms should arrive at Abbotsford and Colby around 9
AM, Athens by 910 AM, Little Chicago around 920 AM, Merrill and
Tomahawk between 930 AM and 10 AM, and Antigo around 1015 AM.
Some of the stronger storms could produce wind gusts to 40 mph,
mph, heavy rain with rainfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour and
frequent lightning strikes.
Boaters and campers should seek safe shelter as the storms pass
through the area this morning.