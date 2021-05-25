Special Weather Statement issued May 25 at 6:54PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

At 653 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 7 miles southwest of Antigo to Wittenberg to

near Whiting to 8 miles southwest of Babcock. Movement was east at 60

mph.

Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with

these storms.

Strong thunderstorms will be near…

Antigo and Wittenberg around 700 PM CDT.

Amherst around 705 PM CDT.

Neopit around 710 PM CDT.

Shawano, White Lake, Keshena and Gardner Dam Scout Camp around 720

PM CDT.

South Branch around 725 PM CDT.

Legend Lake around 730 PM CDT.

Clintonville, Gillett, Mountain and Bear Paw Scout Camp around 735

PM CDT.

Hartman Creek State Park and Navarino Wildlife Area around 745 PM

CDT.

Other locations impacted by these storms include Lake Noseum,

Northport, Rose Lawn, Coddington, Hayes, Kellner, Whitcomb, Frazer

Corners, Iola and Belle Plaine.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.