Somalia minister says agreement reached on delayed elections

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The foreign minister of Somalia says an agreement between the federal government and regional states will lead to long-delayed national elections. Mohamed Abdirizak told the U.N. Security Council agreement on three key issues to complete the deal was reached “in principle” Tuesday. This culminated negotiations between the government and regional states that began on May 22. He said a communique detailing the agreement will be issued Thursday at a closing ceremony. Abdirizak said negotiations weren’t easy, “However, we have now reached an agreement that will lead Somalia to free elections, fairer elections.”