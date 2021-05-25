Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued May 25 at 5:57PM CDT until May 25 at 7:00PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

The National Weather Service in Green Bay has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Lincoln County in north central Wisconsin…

Southeastern Oneida County in north central Wisconsin…

Northwestern Langlade County in north central Wisconsin…

* Until 700 PM CDT.

* At 557 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Harrison to near Gilbert to near Medford,

moving east at 40 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Severe thunderstorms will be near…

Harrison around 605 PM CDT.

Parrish around 615 PM CDT.

Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include

Council Grounds State Park, Merrill, Veterans Memorial County Park

and Dutch Corners.

Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside

should move immediately to shelter inside a strong building. Stay

away from windows.