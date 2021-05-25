Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued May 25 at 5:53PM CDT until May 25 at 6:15PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued May 25 at 5:53PM CDT until May 25 at 6:15PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WIUpdated
At 551 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from near Spencer to near Shortville to 6 miles north of
Millston, moving east at 45 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.
SOURCE…Law enforcement reported tree damage in the Neillsville
area and across southern Clark County.
IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
These severe thunderstorms will remain over mainly rural areas of
southeastern Clark and Jackson Counties, including the following
locations… Franklin, Ballard Road And Pray Avenue, Highway 73 And
98, City Point, Shamrock, The Black River Correctional Center and
Pigeon Creek Campground.
This includes Interstate 94 between mile markers 103 and 132.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.