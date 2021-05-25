Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued May 25 at 5:43PM CDT until May 25 at 6:00PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

At 543 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near New Wood

Wildlife Area, or 27 miles southwest of Rhinelander, moving east at

45 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

This severe storm will be near…

Gilbert and Birch Trails Girl Scout Camp around 550 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Otter

Lake Campground, Heafford Junction, Bradley, Spirit Falls, Bill Cross

Rapids Wildlife Area, Otis, Bloomville and Irma.

Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside

should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from

windows.