Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued May 25 at 5:43PM CDT until May 25 at 6:00PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued May 25 at 5:43PM CDT until May 25 at 6:00PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WIUpdated
At 543 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near New Wood
Wildlife Area, or 27 miles southwest of Rhinelander, moving east at
45 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to
roofs, siding, and trees.
This severe storm will be near…
Gilbert and Birch Trails Girl Scout Camp around 550 PM CDT.
Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Otter
Lake Campground, Heafford Junction, Bradley, Spirit Falls, Bill Cross
Rapids Wildlife Area, Otis, Bloomville and Irma.
Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside
should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from
windows.