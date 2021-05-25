Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued May 25 at 5:34PM CDT until May 25 at 6:30PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

The National Weather Service in Green Bay has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Wood County in central Wisconsin…

Western Portage County in central Wisconsin…

Southwestern Marathon County in central Wisconsin…

* Until 630 PM CDT.

* At 533 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Colby to near Neillsville to near Black River

Falls to 9 miles southeast of Blair, moving east at 45 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Severe thunderstorms will be near…

Spencer around 540 PM CDT.

Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include

Marshfield, Mosinee, Pittsville and Babcock.

Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside

should move immediately to shelter inside a strong building. Stay

away from windows.