Semi catches fire, closes Highway 29 ramp in Marathon County

Marathon County, Wis. (WAOW) -- A semi caught fire Tuesday evening, prompting the shutdown of a Highway 29 on ramp.

According to the Marathon County Sheriff's Office, the Highway 29 Eastbound ramp at County Road O is scheduled to reopen sometime after midnight, after crews finish putting the flames out.

No injuries were reported.

The call for the fire came in just after 11 p.m. Tuesday evening. The semi cab separated from the trailer, and the fire was contained to the cab itself.

A News 9 crew arrived around 11:30 and saw no flames, but plenty of smoke as fire crews were working to make sure the fire was out.