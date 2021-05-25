Major Japan newspaper Asahi calls for Olympic cancellation

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s Asahi Shimbun has called for the Tokyo Olympics to be canceled. It is the first of Japan’s major newspapers to make the move and joins some regional newspapers which have run similar editorials. The newspaper like many in Japan is a sponsor of the postponed Olympics that are set to open on July 23. Public opinion polls in Japan have shown between 60-80% want the Olympic canceled because of the pandemic. Organizers and the IOC say the games can be held safely with 15,000 Olympic and Paralympic athletes entering Japan accompanied by tens of thousands of additional judges, officials, sponsors, broadcasters and media.