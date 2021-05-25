Linetec hosts COVID-19 vaccination clinic

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Linetec partnered with the Wisconsin National Guard to provide vaccines Tuesday.

Linetec invited employees and the general public.

The National Guard offered attendees either the Johnson & Johnson shot or the Moderna shot.

Linetec Occupational Health Coordinator Colleen Hruska worked with the Marathon County Health Department to set up the event.

She says they hope to help the country reach herd immunity against the virus.

"A level that's going to prevent this pandemic from returning," said Hruska. "It's really, really important. We're in the 9th inning of this pandemic. We need to close it out by getting people vaccinated. And if it's difficult for people to get the vaccine offsite, we're bringing it here on-site and making it convenient for our associates"

Hruska said they expected around 150 people to attend.

The clinic was scheduled from 11:00 am to 6:00 pm.