‘Life goes on:’ Lam says Hong Kong still good for businesses

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam has defended the territory as an attractive place for businesses, after a recent survey found foreigners were considering leaving. Hong Kong has long been seen as one of the best places to do business globally. However, a survey by The American Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong this month found 42% of expatriates polled were planning or considering leaving the city. They cited a new national security law, strict COVID-19 quarantines and concerns about education given Hong Kong’s changing political situation. Lam said what’s happening on the ground doesn’t reflect that. She said the city hasn’t seen significant outflow of capital and the securities markets and banking sector are doing well.