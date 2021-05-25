Last call? Area bar may lose liquor license

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- Police calls, alleged violence, and noise complaints may be the undoing of Roc's bar in Wausau.

"On April 16, 2021 the City Clerk received a duly signed complaint seeking revocation or suspension of the license's license," Public Health and Safety Committee Chairperson Lisa Rasmussen said at a meeting on May 17.

Records show 23 calls to police at the location since January of 2019. At least five of those included fights involving weapons. Some caught on camera including surveillance video News 9 received from the police department where patrons can be seen mingling outside.

In previous meetings police claimed incriminating evidence was deleted when collected as evidence in one instance.

"Failing to report the event to law enforcement on the night it occurred and failed to provide Wausau police officers complete footage of the incident for investigation purposes, omitting 1.5 hours of video that depicted the occurrence," Rasmussen said.

However, owner of the bar Timothy Nawrocki claimed that was not the case.

"The gap between the time frame of when they wanted the video and second time they wanted the video it says in the statement, they got all they needed," Nawrocki said.

The committee said that though he has tried to make the environment safer with added security the efforts are not enough.

"The committee recognizes that while the owner has made some effort to ban patrons and make aesthetic improvements to the establishment that significant progress has not been made to mitigate the issues at present," Rasmussen said.

News 9 did reach out to the owner of Roc's multiple times but did not hear back.

Chief Bliven declined comment as he is serving as a witness.