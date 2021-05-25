Japan says US travel warning for virus won’t hurt Olympians

TOKYO (AP) — Tokyo has denied that a U.S. warning for Americans to avoid traveling to Japan will have an impact on Olympians. Japan is determined to hold the Tokyo Games that open on July 23. The U.S. cited a surge in coronavirus cases in Japan caused by virus variants that may even pose a risk to vaccinated people. The U.S. isn’t banning Americans from visiting Japan but the warnings could affect insurance rates and whether people decide to join the games. Japan’s top government spokesman says the country believes Washington supports Tokyo’s effort to hold the Olympics. The games were delayed a year by the pandemic and will be held without overseas spectators.