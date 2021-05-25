Iraqis protesting targeted killings scuffle with security

BAGHDAD (AP) — Security forces have clashed with demonstrators after hundreds of Iraqis took to the streets in Baghdad to protest what they say is the impunity of those responsible for the targeted killings of prominent activists and journalists. Violence erupted Tuesday near Tahrir Square in the early evening following a largely peaceful demonstration. Iraqi security forces fired live rounds to disperse the crowds and demonstrators hurled stones at riot police, witnesses and Iraqi security officials said. It wasn’t immediately known if there were casualties.