Grazing Goats could help with invasive species in Wausau parks

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- To help combat invasive species in Wausau's parks, the city could soon bring in goats to help.

Officials say, grazing goats would be put into an area of Barker Stewart Island Park to eat Buckthorn and Honeysuckle.

Two types of invasive plants.

If the goats do a good job, they could be used in other areas.

"We will use this as a test area, but I don't see us using it in a lot of places, maybe just really on the islands that we have. So Isle of the Ferns has some buckthorn and honeysuckle that has been removed using volunteers in the past. Maybe we might see it be beneficial there, but I think right now there's a lot of work to be done on Barker Stewart Island and that's what we'll focus on," said Jamie Polley, Director of Parks, Recreation & Forestry in Wausau.

The grazing goats could arrive in the next 2 weeks.

The plan will have to be approved by the Wausau City Council first.