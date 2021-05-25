Fourth of July celebrations at Marathon Park in Wausau canceled

Wausau (WAOW) -- The Wausau Area Fourth of July celebration at Marathon Park has been canceled again for 2021.

However, organizers say it's not because of the pandemic this year. The organizer tells News 9 they didn't have enough time to put the event together.

Usually, for several days around the Fourth of July, there are fair rides, food and music in the grandstands at Marathon Parks. There's also usually fireworks.

According to the organizer, they do plan on having the event again in 2022.