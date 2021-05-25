Flood Advisory issued May 25 at 8:50PM CDT until May 25 at 10:30PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

At 850 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have

fallen.

Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Wisconsin Rapids, Pittsville, Babcock, Lake Wazeecha, Nekoosa,

Port Edwards, Biron, Cranmoor, Walker, Dexterville, Sandhill

Wildlife Area, Veedum and Scranton.

Additional rainfall amounts around an inch are expected over the

area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.