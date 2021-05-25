Flood Advisory issued May 25 at 8:50PM CDT until May 25 at 10:30PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

Flood Advisory issued May 25 at 8:50PM CDT until May 25 at 10:30PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WIUpdated
At 850 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have
fallen.
Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Wisconsin Rapids, Pittsville, Babcock, Lake Wazeecha, Nekoosa,
Port Edwards, Biron, Cranmoor, Walker, Dexterville, Sandhill
Wildlife Area, Veedum and Scranton.
Additional rainfall amounts around an inch are expected over the
area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.