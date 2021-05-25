Belarus’ isolation deepens as flights avoid its airspace

MOSCOW (AP) — Belarus’ isolation is deepening as commercial planes avoid its airspace, the European Union works up new sanctions and a senior U.N. official says he is concerned for the welfare of an opposition journalist arrested in Minsk after his plane was diverted there. After his detention, Raman Pratasevich was seen in a brief video clip shown on Belarusian state television late Monday. The spokesperson for the U.N.’s human rights office said Pratasevich’s appearance was likely not voluntary and that he seemed to have bruising to his face, though it was difficult to tell from the footage. The 26-year-old was arrested Sunday after Belarusian flight controllers told the crew of a Ryanair jetliner he was aboard that there was a bomb threat against the flight and ordered it to land.