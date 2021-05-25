Aaron Rodgers addresses Packers rift on ESPN

(WKOW/ESPN) -- Aaron Rodgers spoke about the unrest with the Packers for the first time publicly Monday night saying "it's about doing things the right way."

The Green Bay quarterback appeared on ESPN's SportsCenter for anchor Kenny Mayne's final show.

While the focus was supposed to be on Mayne, the broadcaster quickly turned it around on Rodgers and asked him about the issues with the franchise.

"With my situation, look, it's never been about the draft pick, picking Jordan. I love Jordan. He's a great kid. A lot of fun to work together. I love the coaching staff, love my teammates, love the fan base in Green Bay. Incredible 16 years," Rodgers said. "It's just kind of about a philosophy and maybe forgetting that it is about the people that make the thing go. It's about character, it's about culture, it's about doing things the right way. A lot of this was put in motion last year and the wrench was kind of thrown into it when I won MVP and played the way I played last year. So this is just kind of, I think, a spill-out of all that. But look, man, it is about the people and that's the most important thing. Green Bay has always been about the people, from Curly Lambeau being owner and found to the 60s with [Vince] Lombardi and Bart Starr and all those incredible names to the 90s teams with coach [Mike Holmgren] and [Brett Favre] and the Minister of Defense [Reggie White] to the run that we've been on. It's about the people."

The interview wrapped up with Rodgers thanking Mayne for the memorable SportsCenter shows throughout his career.