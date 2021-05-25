A year later, Krasinski’s ‘Quiet Place’ ready to make noise

NEW YORK (AP) — The wait for “A Quiet Place Part II” has been as long as the pandemic. Its release was imminent last March just as COVID-19 shut down U.S. theaters. A premiere was held on March 8, 2020, in New York. Buzz was strong. Opening-weekend box office was expected to exceed $50 million. But Paramount Pictures and “A Quiet Place Part II” had to await the chance to return to the big screen. While many other films headed to streaming services, holding out for theaters was essential for Krasinski. “A Quiet Place Part II” is an intensely realized nightmare that will try to jolt awake moviegoing from its pandemic slumber. It opens Friday.