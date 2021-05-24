Wisconsin Rapids seeking name ideas for recreation complex

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI (WSAU) — City leaders in Wisconsin Rapids are asking for ideas for the city’s Recreation Complex.

The complex not only includes the new outdoor aquatic center but also encompasses the city’s skate park and other playground equipment in the area. The complex also includes space for outdoor activities in the winter such as skating and low-board hockey.

The area is currently known as the WRRC, but city leaders are hoping to find a name that better fits the area and the city.

“This is an opportunity for residents, funders and users to get involved in naming a park that they built – through their tax dollars, donations and attendance. I look forward to seeing all the creative ideas, especially those from area youth,” said Mayor Shane Blaser in a press release.

Ideas will be taken through June and can be submitted at the Parks and Recreation office at City Hall. A community-wide vote will then be held in August to choose the winning name, which will be revealed in September.

Officials say the name should have some relevance to the community.

The outdoor aquatic center opened amid the COVID-19 pandemic with attendance limited to residents of the Wisconsin Rapids area.