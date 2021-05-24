Skip to Content

Whitmer administration rescinds rule she violated at bar

National news from the Associated Press

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s administration has rescinded a rule limiting restaurant tables to no more than six people. The move comes a day after she apologized for violating the COVID-19 regulation while gathering with friends at an East Lansing bar. The Democratic governor has said tables at the Landshark Bar & Grill were pushed together as more people arrived in her party of fully vaccinated people. A revised order no longer includes the six-patrons-per-table provision, effective June 1. The state health department issued it Monday. Whitmer announced last week the planned easing of capacity restrictions but didn’t specify if other changes were coming.

Associated Press

