UN envoy warns of possible civil war in Myanmar, seeks talks

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. special envoy for Myanmar is warning of possible civil war in the country. Christine Schraner Burgener says people are arming themselves against the military junta and protesters are shifting from defensive to offensive actions, using homemade weapons and training from some ethnic armed groups. She told a virtual U.N. news conference Monday that people are starting self-defense actions because they are frustrated and fear attacks by the military, which carried out a coup on Feb. 1. To try to avoid civil war, she said, she has been discussing the idea of starting an inclusive dialogue with all parties.