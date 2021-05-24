Supreme Court: Guam can pursue $160M dump cleanup lawsuit

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court says the U.S. territory of Guam can pursue a lawsuit against the federal government over the cost of cleaning up a landfill on the island. Guam says the price tag is over $160 million. The justices on Monday unanimously overturned a lower court decision that had said Guam had waited too long to pursue the claim. The case before the justices involves a long-running dispute over the Ordot Dump on Guam. The lawsuit says the Navy built the dump during the 1940s and then deposited toxic military waste there for several decades before turning over control to Guam in 1950.