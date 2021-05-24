Stephen Colbert says he’s going back before live audiences

NEW YORK (AP) — Late-night host Stephen Colbert will return to doing live shows before a studio audience on June 14. CBS said Monday that audience members at the Ed Sullivan Theater in New York will be required to show proof of vaccination before being admitted, and face masks will be optional for them. He’s television’s top-rated late-night host, and has been doing untraditional shows since March 2020 because of the COVID-19 outbreak. He delivered his first COVID-era monologue from the bathtub at his home, and has done 205 show away from the theater’s audience. Lately he’s been doing the show backstage at the Ed Sullivan Theater.