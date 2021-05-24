Special Weather Statement issued May 24 at 9:21PM CDT by NWS Duluth MN

At 920 PM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was near Tripoli, or 29 miles

southeast of Park Falls, moving northeast at 35 mph.

Wind gusts up to 30 mph, pea size hail, heavy downpours, and

occasional cloud to ground lightning can be expected with this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Brantwood and Clifford.

Seek shelter inside a sturdy building and away from windows until

this storm passes. Get off area lakes and seek shelter on shore in a

sturdy shelter or a hard topped vehicle.