Special Weather Statement issued May 24 at 9:02PM CDT by NWS Duluth MN

At 902 PM CDT, an area of strong thunderstorms was over Prentice, or

27 miles north of Medford, moving northeast at 30 mph.

Wind gusts up to 30 mph, pea size hail, heavy downpours, and

occasional cloud to ground lightning can be expected with these

storms.

Locations impacted include…

Ogema, Prentice, Spirit, Brantwood, Clifford, and Cranberry Lake.

Seek shelter inside a sturdy building and away from windows until

these storms pass. Get off area lakes and seek shelter on shore in a

sturdy shelter or a hard topped vehicle.