Special Weather Statement issued May 24 at 7:24PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI
At 721 PM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Dutch Corners,
or 18 miles north of Wausau, moving northeast at 35 mph. The storm
had weakened some during the past 15 minutes, but may still be
capable of producing wind gusts to around 30 mph, half inch hail,
and heavy rainfall.
Additional storms were developing across Lincoln and northern
Marathon counties. Heavy rainfall, small hail, and brief gusty winds
are possible with any of the storms.
Locations impacted include…
Merrill, Birch Trails Girl Scout Camp, Council Grounds State Park,
Dutch Corners, New Wood Wildlife Area, Hamburg, Dudley, Little
Chicago, Otis and Gleason.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.