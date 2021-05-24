Special Weather Statement issued May 24 at 7:24PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

At 721 PM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Dutch Corners,

or 18 miles north of Wausau, moving northeast at 35 mph. The storm

had weakened some during the past 15 minutes, but may still be

capable of producing wind gusts to around 30 mph, half inch hail,

and heavy rainfall.

Additional storms were developing across Lincoln and northern

Marathon counties. Heavy rainfall, small hail, and brief gusty winds

are possible with any of the storms.

Locations impacted include…

Merrill, Birch Trails Girl Scout Camp, Council Grounds State Park,

Dutch Corners, New Wood Wildlife Area, Hamburg, Dudley, Little

Chicago, Otis and Gleason.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.