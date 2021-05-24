Special Weather Statement issued May 24 at 6:46PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

At 643 PM CDT, a cluster of strong thunderstorms was centered about

15 miles southwest of Council Grounds State Park, or 20 miles

northwest of Wausau, moving northeast at 35 mph.

Brief wind gusts to around 30 mph, half inch hail, and heavy

rainfall are possible with the storms.

Locations impacted include…

Merrill, Birch Trails Girl Scout Camp, Council Grounds State Park,

Dutch Corners, Athens, Rib Falls, Hamburg, Dudley, Little Chicago and

Poniatowski.

This includes the following highways…

Wisconsin Highway 29 near mile marker 149.

U.S. Highway 51 between mile markers 195 and 203, and between mile

markers 205 and 221.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building until the

storms pass.