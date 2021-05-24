Lava from Congo’s volcano eruption emits toxic gas, 7 dead

KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — Seven more people have died as a result of the recent volcano eruption in eastern Congo, increasing the death toll to 22. The scientific director of the Volcanic Observatory of Goma, Celestin Kasereka Mahinda, told The Associated Press that those killed Monday died from inhaling toxic gas when they were walking across a wide expanse of the cooling lava near the eastern city of Goma. He said they were traveling on the road between Kibati and Goma that was cut off by a flow of lava 1,000 meters (about a half-mile) wide. Mount Nyiragongo turned the sky fiery red on Saturday night and spewed torrents of lava into villages, killing people and destroying more than 500 homes.