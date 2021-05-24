Police: 1 killed, at least a dozen others shot at concert

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say more than a dozen people were shot during a concert in South Carolina, including a 14-year-old girl who was killed. North Charleston police said in a statement that their early information is that a fight broke out during what they called an unannounced and unauthorized concert in a neighborhood late Saturday. North Charleston police Deputy Chief Scott Deckard says officers were called to the scene around 10:30 p.m. Saturday. He told media outlets that more than a dozen people were shot. Police didn’t immediately release any information about a suspect or suspects, and few other details were released early Sunday.