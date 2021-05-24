Nonpartisan budget report says future nuke costs are rising

WASHINGTON (AP) — A new analysis by the Congressional Budget Office says operating and modernizing U.S. nuclear forces is likely to cost $634 billion over the coming decade. That includes tens of billions more than previously foreseen to operate nuclear-armed submarines and to update Energy Department nuclear weapons laboratories and production facilities. The nonpartisan CBO said that its $634 billion figure is based on the government’s announced plans for nuclear forces in the 2021-2030 period. The extent of President Joe Biden’s commitment to the nuclear modernization program his administration inherited may be reflected in the 2022 budget he will send to Congress on Friday.