Natural Resources Board Chair responds to accusations claiming he’s refusing to leave his position

WISCONSIN, (WAOW)-- Natural Resources Board chairman Frederick Prehn is speaking out after the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel published a story claiming he is refusing to leave his position.

Prehn said, however, that the article is far from true. Since it's publication he has received hundreds of calls and messages.

"It's certainly drummed up a lot of emails. My office is getting phone calls, some very vulgar phone calls to my front desk. It's not necessary in today's society," Prehn said.

Prehn said he has been on the board for six years after he was nominated by then Governor Scott Walker and was re-elected Chair in January for the rest of his term which ended three weeks ago.

Last month, Governor Tony Evers nominated Prehn's predecessor, Sandra Naas. However, Prehn said she isn't confirmed by the State Senate yet, something that must be done before she can take the position, unless Prehn were to step down.

"I hope that people don't take the bait and run this further and let the process play out in a respectful manner. We all need to be respectful. Name calling and accusations that were thrown that aren't true is unfortunate," Prehn said.

He says he feels like he's been made to look like he's on a power trip.

"After this last weekend it's been frustrating for me because I'm a pretty honorable guy and some accusations were flung at me that were upsetting. It's a shame that it has to get to that level," Prehn said.

Until Naas is confirmed, Prehn said he plans to continue business as usual.

"I'm going to run the meeting on Wednesday and I'm going to wait for Senate confirmation for the person," Prehn said.