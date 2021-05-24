Justice Dept. appeals judge’s order on Russia probe memo

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration says it will appeal a judge’s order directing it to release a legal memo on whether President Donald Trump had obstructed justice during the Russia investigation. Earlier this month U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson ordered the Justice Department to release the March 2019 memo as part of a public records lawsuit from an advocacy organization. She said the department, then under Attorney General William Barr, had misstated the purpose of the document in arguing that it was entitled to withhold it from the group. In a motion filed late Monday, the Justice Department said that it continued to believe even in the new administration that the full document was exempt from disclosure.