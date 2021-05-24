Highly variable weather this week

A roller-coaster of temperatures and precipitation is on the way for this week. Then the changes should start to even out over the weekend.

Today: Showers likely early, then breaks of sun developing. Turning warm and humid for the afternoon with thunderstorms possible.

High: 80 Wind: Becoming SW 10-15

Tonight: Partly or mostly cloudy and humid with a 70% chance of scattered showers or storms.

Low: 65 Wind: SW around 10

Tuesday: A mix of sun and clouds, breezy, and warm with a 60% chance of showers or storms, especially east and southeast of Wausau.

High: 82 Wind: SW 10-20

Today will start out gloomy and cool with a few showers, then later in the morning the sun will break out and the temperatures will warm up quite a bit. Highs should be in the upper 70s to low 80s this afternoon. It will be humid and the warm front moving through Northcentral Wisconsin could spark a few thunderstorms around mid to late afternoon. There is a small risk of some hail or brief strong wind with some of the storms so keep that in mind. Winds will start out southeasterly, then turn to the southwest at 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

A few scattered showers or storms are possible overnight and again on Tuesday, but by Tuesday afternoon the highest chance of the wet weather will be east and southeast of Wausau. Once again, there might be some hail or high wind with a couple of storms that form on Tuesday. Conditions will remain warm for the second day of the workweek, with highs reaching the low 80s.

High pressure will move into the area on Wednesday and bring a fair amount of sunshine and some cooler weather. Highs on Wednesday will be in the upper 60s.

A low pressure system moving through the Midwest on Thursday and Friday will track to the south of Wisconsin, but it will be close enough to bring clouds and a chance of rain. The highest chance of rain on both days will be around Wausau or farther south. With clouds and a northeast wind, highs will only reach the mid to upper 50s on Thursday and Friday. It will feel quite chilly for May.

Over the Memorial Day weekend, temperatures should warm up. Saturday looks like a good day with ample sunshine and highs in the upper 60s. On Sunday and Monday, there will be a small chance of rain or storms with highs in the low to mid 70s.

Pollen Count Last Friday May 21st, 221, Tree Pollen (high)

Have an fine Monday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 24-May-2021

On this date in weather history: 1894 - Six inches of snow blanketed Kentucky. Just four days earlier as much as ten inches of snow had fallen across Kentucky, Tennessee and Virginia. Six days earlier a violent storm had wrecked nine ships on Lake Michigan. (David Ludlum)