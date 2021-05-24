Families urge legal changes to prevent more police killings

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Parents and siblings of Black men killed by police urged people during a discussion in the city where George Floyd was killed a year ago to join them in pursuing legal changes they say can make more deaths less likely in the future. The families gathered in Minneapolis on Monday for a discussion about the state of policing in the U.S. and racial inequities in the frequency of fatal encounters with law enforcement. The families also discussed the role of lawmakers in making changes to hold police accountable and how community members can support the loved ones of those killed by police.