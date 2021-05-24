Experts say gas prices will fall leading ahead of Memorial Day weekend

(WAOW) — After three weeks of continuously rising in gas prices, Wisconsin drivers could see a slight decline just in time for Memorial Day weekend.

According to GasBuddy, gas prices fell 2.8 cents per gallon in Wisconsin in the last week, bringing the average to $2.85/g.

Unlike last week, where the average was similar to that of 2014, this price is smaller to this time in 2018. The price is almost 11 cents higher than a month ago and about 96 cents higher than this time last year.

GasBuddy says Wisconsin drivers could pay as little as $2.59/g g and as $3.09/g at the pumps.

The national average fell 1.9 cents in the last week, but remains above the $3 average hit on May 12. Although experts don't anticipate prices to last above $3 for very long, as of Monday the national average for gas is $3.02.

That price is up 14 cents from last month and $1.07/g higher than this time last year.

Experts say that gas prices could shrink back from $3 as soon as the next couple days, as the Colonial Pipeline situation continues to improve: