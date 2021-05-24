A well deserved surprise for area art teacher

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WAOW) -- An area teacher got quite the surprise when simply making his way out of school.

Hundreds of students cheering his most recent accomplishment.



Grant Elementary art teacher Dustin Anderson was named the 2020 Wisconsin Art Teacher of the Year.

Anderson teaches art once a week. Some students spoke at the celebration thanking Anderson for all of the work he does.

"This job is so rewarding, everyday we come home and we learn something new. I love bringing in things that I learned from other places and traveling and through the Wisconsin Art Education Association, and bringing those to the classroom and watching the kids take it in their own directions," said Dustin Anderson, 2020 Wisconsin Art Teacher of the Year.

Anderson hopes that by being named Teacher of the Year, it will motivate his students to continue to do well in the classroom and accomplish their goals.