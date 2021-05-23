Wisconsin’s camping season in full swing

(WAOW)-- Campers, tents, and not many mosquitoes; all are signs that summer is on its way.



At Marathon County Park in Wausau, a few families were packing up to head home Sunday; one came from near Milwaukee and another from Tennessee. They were just excited to be back in the outdoors and doing something they loved.



Even more people got out at Big Eau Pleine Park near Mosinee; a place that's near to Lynn Patton's heart.



"The Big Eau Pleine was a big part of my life growing up, we were [there] for picnics, on holidays," Patton, a park manager at Big Eau Pleine, said, who also loves hearing stories of people having good experiences.



"There's a lot of people, surprisingly, in the area that have never witnessed camping out here and they have come and [have] really been happy," she said.



"I can't think of one situation or one opportunity where someone has said this was a terrible campground and they'd never come again," Patton said.



For those that haven't camped before or haven't camped in a while, Patton recommends giving it a shot, but also doing research ahead of time to determine what type of experience is best for you.



"There's a lot of people that just come out here to kayak and boat, there's a lot of fishing. It's just a very relaxing fun place to be," she added.



Patton also says for those that are thinking of going out camping this summer, the best thing to do is have a plan as well as a backup plan to account for any unforeseen weather.