What To Do If Your Car Is Flooded With Water

I can only remember one time where I flooded my car with water. It was high enough to get inside the doors. Of course, I broke the first rule:

Don’t immediately try start your car. Your vehicle has many electrical components.

That is a tough one. Starting the car is the first thing I try to do. In hopes running it will dry it out. I think they (experts) may be referring to a car that was basically submerged.

If the floodwaters were more than a few feet deep, you should check your car for water damage as soon as it’s safe to do so. First look at the depth of the water – or for evidence of a water line left by mud and debris – surrounding your car. The water level can reveal much about your car’s condition. Water that didn’t rise above the bottom of the doors is unlikely to have caused significant damage. If the water reached the bottom of the dashboard, your insurance company will likely consider the car totaled.

If you have a comprehensive policy that covers fire and theft, it’s likely that your insurance plan will cover flood damage, too. But be sure to read it thoroughly to understand what it will and will not repair or replace.

Note that you’ll probably need to replace any interior components that were immersed in flood water, including floor mats, upholstery, door panels, and carpets. Lingering mold can cause its own problems, rendering your car unsafe to drive.

Deodorize your car with baking soda and a sponge before putting any of its components back inside.

You can assess much of the damage your car has suffered by looking under the hood. Check the oil level first for signs of engine damage. Water droplets on the dipstick indicate a potential problem. If you see this, don’t try to start the car. The droplets mean that water may have gotten into your engine. If you turn the key, the cylinders – which are built to handle air, not water – will break. Instead, have it towed to a mechanic who can remove the water from the engine. The fuel tank will need to be emptied completely.